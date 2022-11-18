‘I thought I was going to die’: Abuses widespread in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As violence escalates in Ukraine, human rights abuses have become widespread. The situation is particularly concerning in the southern region of Kherson, where villages were liberated from Russian occupation a week ago. The U.N. says it’s trying to verify allegations of nearly 90 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Kherson and is trying to understand if the scale of abuse is even larger. A top Ukrainian official says there were at least four torture sites and seven places where people were detained in the Kherson region. Ukrainian officials have opened more than 430 war crimes cases in the Kherson region alone.

By SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.