Cockfighting ban challenge in US territories dismissed

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a man in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands challenging a ban against cockfighting in U.S. territories. Saipan resident Andrew Sablan Salas’ lawsuit said cockfighting is a popular and traditional activity. His attorney says Salas intends to appeal the ruling. In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed a law banning all animal fighting in the territories. Prior to the law, cockfighting had been illegal in the 50 states but not in territories. U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona’s ruling says the cultural practice of cockfighting in the territory doesn’t outweigh federal interests.

