China’s COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters. The pause is part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater was originally built in 1906. It recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. China reported over 24,000 new cases Saturday, 515 of them in Beijing. The vast majority were asymptomatic. Despite that, lockdowns and other strict control measures have been put in place around the country. Many Beijing residents have received notices advising them not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

