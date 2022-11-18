Bird flu detected in southeast Alaska black bear cub

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials say a black bear cub in southeast Alaska was euthanized after it became ill with avian influenza. The Juneau Empire reports the bear located in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve was the second bear to get the disease following one in Canada last summer. A state wildlife veterinarian says the southeast Alaska cub is suspected to have eaten a bird that had died from avian influenza. Bird flu has also been found in two red foxes in Alaska. Officials say humans are pretty much immune to this strain of the bird flu, with only one person in the U.S. diagnosed during this outbreak.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.