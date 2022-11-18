Bend becomes latest Oregon city to restrict homeless camping
BEND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping. OPB reports that people camping on city property or public right-of ways such as sidewalks will be required to move locations at least one block every 24 hours. Camping in residential areas will be banned completely. The measure also regulates what people can possess while living outside. The only items allowed will be those considered necessary for camping, sleeping, or keeping warm and dry. The code change was approved by Bend City Council on Wednesday. It’s slated to take effect in March.