3 men charged after deadly shootout off Puerto Rico coast

Federal authorities filed drug trafficking charges Friday against three men allegedly involved in a deadly shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.One agent was killed and two more were injured after men traveling on a boat headed toward Cabo Rojo on a key smuggling route exchanged fire with a routine patrol, according to a Friday release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

