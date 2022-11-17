UK blocks chipmaker’s sale to Chinese firm, citing security

LONDON (AP) — The British government has blocked a Chinese-owned company’s takeover of a Wales-based microchip maker, calling it a risk to national security. Nexperia announced last year that it had acquired a 100% stake in semiconductor manufacturer Newport Wafer Fab. The U.K. government said late Wednesday that Business Secretary Grant Shapps had issued an order “requiring Nexperia to sell at least 86% of Newport Wafer Fab to prevent against potential national security risks.” Shapps said development of the Newport site by the Netherlands-based firm owned by China’s Wingtech could “undermine U.K, capabilities” in the sector. Nexperia said it was “shocked” by the decision and would appeal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.