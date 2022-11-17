South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over ‘angry tweets’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018. Yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told the Associated Press Thursday. Johnson will start his third term next year after an easy reelection campaign in which he didn’t face a Democratic opponent. Now, with his party in the majority for the first time since he went to Washington, Johnson says he expects to chair a subcommittee on either agriculture or transportation infrastructure.

