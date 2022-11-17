Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol riot is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors say 60-year-old Tyng Jing Yang of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and accused of the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Yang entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and grabbed an officer’s baton when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area. More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.

