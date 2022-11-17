German man sentenced to prison for sending dozens of threats

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group. According to the German news agency dpa, a court in Frankfurt found the 54-year-old man guilty on a range of charges including inciting crime, inciting hatred, disturbing the peace, issuing threats, and assaulting a law enforcement officer. The man was identified only as Alexander M. in keeping with German privacy rules. Starting in 2018, the man sent dozens of letters to individuals across Germany and Austria. The letters were signed “NSU 2.0,” using an acronym for a neo-Nazi group called the National Socialist Underground.

