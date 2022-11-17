Gabby Petito family settles $3M suit in killing by fiance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021. The settlement was signed Thursday by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll. A lawyer for Petito’s mother and father said whatever money is received will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation dedicated to locating missing people and curbing domestic violence. Petito’s disappearance on the trip and the subsequent discovery of her slain body Sept. 19, 2021, in a Wyoming national park became a national obsession. Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature preserve in October 2021.

