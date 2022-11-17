Cuban activists want law to protect women abused at home

HAVANA (AP) — Awareness and discussion of violence against women in Cuba has grown, thanks in large part to social media and rising feminist activism. And authorities of the island nation say a recently passed family law and new penal codes have strengthened the fight against domestic abuse. But activists say officials need to pass a more comprehensive measure that would encourage and protect women who file complaints. Thus far, the Parliament has rejected such efforts.

