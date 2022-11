Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday. The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

