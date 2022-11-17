Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty, victims’ lawyers say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket plans to plead guilty to the massacre. That’s according to two lawyers representing families of the victims, who were briefed on the planned plea by the gunman’s lawyers. Payton Gendron is scheduled to appear in court Monday. His lawyers didn’t respond to phone and email messages Thursday. Prosecutors declined to comment. Gendron would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he is convicted or pleads guilty to state charges of murder, attempted murder, hate crimes and domestic terrorism. He also faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

