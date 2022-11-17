After exchange, China calls Canada’s manner ‘condescending’

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spokesperson has accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner” following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen. The comments by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs. The apparently spontaneous exchange with a translator present was captured on video. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in relations.

