Work resumes at Obama Presidential Center construction site

CHICAGO (AP) — Builders say construction has resumed of the Obama Presidential Center, nearly a week after it was halted when a noose was found at the site. The Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of Black-owned construction companies, said in a statement Wednesday that work on the center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is underway again. It says all staff and onsite workers have participated in anti-bias training, and additional safety and security measures have been implemented. Police are still investigating the Nov. 10 noose incident. No one has been charged. Lakeside Alliance has offered a $100,000 reward to help find who was responsible. The center is expected to open in 2025.

