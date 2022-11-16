US, others hold joint naval drills amid China concerns

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Navy says U.S., Japanese, Australian and Canadian warships are staging extensive joint drills in Japanese and international waters. Without mentioning China directly, the 7th Fleet says the two-week biennial “Keen Sword” exercises include scenarios designed to “challenge the critical capabilities required to support the defense of Japan and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.” Growing Chinese assertiveness is seen by the U.S. and its allies as the key military challenge in the region. The drills also come as heads of the Group of 20 leading economies were meeting in Indonesia, among other high-profile regional forums. The G-20 gathering allowed the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping since Biden took office.

