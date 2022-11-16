Turkey detains suspect linked to Istanbul bombing in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says security forces have detained a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly bombing in Istanbul. The operation was carried out in a Turkish-controlled area in northwestern Syria. Other suspects detained following the bombing will appear before court officials on Thursday to face possible charges or be released from custody. The wanted suspect was caught late Wednesday by Turkish police in the Syrian city of Azaz which is under the control of the Turkey-back opposition. Sunday’s explosion targeted Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue which is a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants. The attack left six people dead. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militant groups. But they denied involvement.

