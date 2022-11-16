Trailblazing director Euzhan Palcy returns for Oscar honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Euzhan Palcy was the first Black woman to direct a film produced by a major studio, 1989’s “A Dry White Season.” the first Black director to win the César Award in France and a Venice Silver Lion for “Sugar Cane Alley.”. Now after about a decade away from the business, she is ready, at 64, to get behind the camera again, but first she has to collect her honorary Oscar. On Saturday, Palcy will get an honorary statuette at the annual Governors Awards gala, along with Peter Weir and Diane Warren. Palcy says despite stepping away from the industry, she “was born to make movies.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.