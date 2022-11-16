The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays

If you want to save money and avoid the airport crowds during the holiday season, you’ll want to fly on the holiday itself or several days before and after it. NerdWallet analyzed the Transportation Security Administration’s data of passengers screened at U.S. airports and found the Sunday after Thanksgiving and Dec. 23 to be two of the busiest days all year. However, airport traffic is low on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and they could be good days to travel if you can catch an early flight. The winter holidays might be especially crowded because Hanukkah also falls around the same week as Christmas this year.

