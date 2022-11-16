Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.

