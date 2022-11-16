News conference set in slaying of 4 Idaho college students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the slayings of four college students in a rental house near campus. Some of the families of the University of Idaho students have been urging police to release more information about the killings and to reveal why they think there is no ongoing danger to the community. The father of victim Ethan Chapin says a lack of information from Moscow police and the university “only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media.” The students were found dead Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.