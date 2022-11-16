Greece: 1 more body found from migrant sailboat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one more body has been recovered following the shipwreck earlier this month of an overloaded migrant smuggling boat in the western Aegean Sea, raising the confirmed death toll to 29. A further 27 people remain missing. Twelve men from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran survived the Nov. 1 sinking of the sailing boat, which survivors said had set sail from Izmir in Turkey with a total of 68 people on board and ran into trouble in rough seas in a treacherous strait east of the Greek capital. The coast guard said early Wednesday that the latest body, that of a man, was found in the sea south of the island of Evia.

