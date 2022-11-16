For movie fans, a gift guide that goes beyond the cinema

For the film buff in your life, there are plenty of gift options that go beyond a ticket to the movies. Those in Los Angeles, or planning a trip to Hollywood, might enjoy a ticket to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to check out Bruce the shark from “Jaws.” Or maybe a festival pass for the TCM Classic Film Festival in April. There’s also an illustrated coffee-table book about the best moments in Oscars fashion, a subscription to one of the best film podcasts out there, a new LP of the music of “The Godfather” trilogy and a 4K UHD of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

