For Elegance Bratton, a destiny realized in ‘The Inspection’

NEW YORK (AP) — Elegance Bratton was 16 years old when his mother kicked him out of the house for being gay. After 10 years living homeless in New York, Bratton joined the Marines, hoping to win back his mother’s affection. There, he was repeatedly abused but also found a sense of purpose and a soldierly camaraderie that transcends social divisions. In his first feature film, Bratton has turned his story into the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. After playing some of the top film festivals, “The Inspection” will be released in select theaters Friday by A24 and expand further in coming weeks.

