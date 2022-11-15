UK polar research ship to make 2nd voyage to Antarctica

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s polar research ship is preparing for its second voyage to Antarctica to investigate sea level rises and threats to marine biodiversity. The director of the British Antarctic Survey said Tuesday that scientists will study the melting of the west Antarctic ice sheet, how it impacts global sea level rise, and when “the Earth goes into irreversible change.” The ship named after naturalist David Attenborough is one of the world’s most advanced polar research vessels. It completed its maiden voyage in November 2021. last November. The RRS Sir David Attenborough is scheduled to set sail again from England on Sunday carrying around 45 crew and scientists. It aims to arrive at the Antarctic Peninsula by Christmas.

