Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief has taken the witness stand at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg took his long-awaited turn as the star prosecution witness on Tuesday. He previously had pleaded guilty to evading taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. The senior adviser and former chief financial officer at Trump’s company has intimate knowledge of the company’s financial dealings from his nearly five decades working there. But he is not expected to implicate Trump or any members of the Trump family in his testimony. Weisselberg’s testimony is required as part of a plea agreement he reached in August.

