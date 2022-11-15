‘Rogue Heroes’ offers thrilling war adventure in the desert

NEW YORK (AP) — Think of a military unit and you’ll likely get an image of fresh-pressed uniforms, crisp saluting and a strong sense of hierarchy. But a new TV series offers a much messier alternative — one that can be even more effective. “Rogue Heroes” examines the origin of Britain’s elite Special Air Service, a unit created in 1941 by a group of misfits who bucked the pomp of the traditional army. It premieres this month on Epix. Showrunner Steven Knight, who created “Peaky Blinders,” leans into that same successful blueprint by featuring a gang of non-conformists, lavish period design and lots of cool music.

