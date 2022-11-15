Peking University locked down as China virus cases grow

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University said Wednesday that students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary. China reported about 20,000 new daily cases nationwide, up from about 8,000 a week ago. Authorities are steering away from citywide lockdowns in the face of growing public discontent and a sagging economy. They want to avoid a repeat of the Shanghai lockdown earlier this year that paralyzed shipping and prompted neighborhood protests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.