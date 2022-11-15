Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say a Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. Israeli news outlets said the attacker was trying to flee the scene and drove a car onto the adjacent highway, collided with oncoming traffic, then fled the vehicle before he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed he was killed. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”

