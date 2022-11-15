New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least two county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners voted unanimously to certify the Nov. 8 election results at a meeting in Alamogordo after a briefing by the county’s top elections official. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote, reversing course later at the order of the state Supreme Court.

