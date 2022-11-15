Mexico seizes 2,000 fentanyl pills baked into bread rolls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional bread rolls. The seizure announced Tuesday by Mexico’s National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products. A specially trained dog alerted guard members to a suspicious package at an express delivery company in Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. When officers opened the box, they found packages of corn chips, and four traditional bread rolls. When they cut into rolls, they found lots of about 500 pills inside each.

