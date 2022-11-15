Judge rules Hawley-led agency broke record laws on purpose

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says an agency previously led by Republican Josh Hawley broke public record laws on purpose to help his U.S. Senate campaign. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem on Monday fined the Attorney General’s Office $12,000 and attorney fees. That’s the maximum penalty for violating Missouri open record laws. Open record laws are aimed at making sure the public can access documents related to how taxpayer dollars are spent and how government is being run. Beetem says the Attorney General’s Office lied about not having records and didn’t quickly turn provide records in an attempt to protect Hawley’s Senate campaign.

