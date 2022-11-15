Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.