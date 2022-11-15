Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
By ELEANOR H. REICH
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.