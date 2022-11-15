In Brazil, Bolsonaro voters protest against his defeat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing the colours of the national flag are gathering across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians flocked outside a regional military facility Tuesday to denounce what they see as an unfair or stolen election. Two weeks have passed since former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro in a tight presidential race, with just 50.9% of the votes. The far-right Bolsonaro has yet to concede or congratulate his opponent, even though none of the institutions certified to audit the election have found evidence of fraud.

By DIANE JEANTET and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press

