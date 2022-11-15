Estonia changes tack, won’t side against Israel in UN votes

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally. According to a report Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the UN.

