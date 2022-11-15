Correction: Trump Hotel-Foreign Government Spending story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published November 14, 2022, about foreign government spending at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, The Associated Press erroneously reported Saudi Arabia spent at least $164,929 at the hotel in 2017 and 2018, the same time it was trying to win over U.S. support after its invasion and blockade of Qatar. While Saudi Arabia blockaded Qatar, it never invaded, and the dollar figure reflects spending by both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, another participant in the blockade.

