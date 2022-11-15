4 dead, 2 missing off Tunisia in migration boat sinking

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say four people drowned and two are missing after the inflatable boat they were on sank off the coast of Tunisia after departing for Europe. Amid a protracted economic and social crisis in Tunisia, more and more young people and sometimes entire families are trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding better lives on the other side. According to Tunisian authorities, the boat that sank Monday in bad weather off Cape Angela was believed to be carrying 16 people and bound for Italy. The coast guard said it had rescued 10 people and recovered four bodies as of Tuesday. A search for the two missing continued.

