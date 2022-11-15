110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province. They’re the latest group of refugees believed to be making hazardous sea voyages from Myanmar. Local fishermen saw the 110 Rohingya early Tuesday. They included 27 women and 18 children. They were reported to be weak and hungry and were moved to a community hall in the village for health checks until authorities decide where to accommodate them. Hundreds of thousands Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes in response to attacks by a rebel group.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.