‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The midterm elections were a vindication for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has racked up a series of unexpected legislative victories this year as he has navigated Democrats’ slim 50-50 majority. But the midterm elections held the biggest surprises of all, with gains for his party despite historical trends and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden. To Schumer’s colleagues, the midterm election results are confirmation of the New York Democrat’s skills as a legislative leader after six years as Senate Democratic leader and two atop the majority.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.