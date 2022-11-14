Republican Williams elected to Congress in central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Republican tech entrepreneur Brandon Williams has been elected to Congress in a race in central New York. Williams defeated Democrat Francis Conole in the contest to pick a successor to U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who is retiring from office. The district is in the Syracuse area. A Texas native and devout Christian, Williams is almost certain to be a more conservative voice in Washington than the moderate Katko. He opposes abortion rights, though he promised during the campaign not to vote for a national ban if elected.

