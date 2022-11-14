Philippine police: New drug crackdown leads to less killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine police chief says law enforcers have killed 46 drug suspects and arrested more than 22,000 under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., figures he says shows efforts to avoid lethal force. Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has vowed to press on with his predecessor’s crackdown on illegal drugs, which left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead. But said it would be done differently and focus more on rehabilitating drug dependents. The widespread drug killings under Duterte were condemned by Western governments and human rights groups and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.

