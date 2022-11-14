Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has granted a partial victory to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing MSG. State Judge Lyle Frank ruled Monday that Larry Hutcher and other lawyers from his firm have the right to attend musical and theatrical performances at the Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater if they show up with a valid ticket. The ruling does not apply to New York Knicks or Rangers games. Hutcher hailed his partial victory. MSG said it would appeal.

