AP National News
Indonesian officials: Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital

KION

By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

All declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

The officials said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar. The hospital did not immediately comment.

Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G-20 summit that begins Tuesday.

Associated Press

