Former Kentucky congressman Carroll Hubbard dead at 85

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Kentucky, who served nine terms in the House, spent time in prison and was disbarred twice, has died. He was 85. Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield said Hubbard died Saturday at a nursing facility in Paducah. A Democrat also known for acts of kindness, he was elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967 and served there until 1974, when he was elected to Congress from Kentucky’s 1st District. He remained in the House for 18 years but lost his bid for a 10th term in 1992 following the House banking scandal. Hubbard served more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

