EU, UK target senior Iran officials over protest crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister and several senior police and military officials over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against anti-government protests. Monday’s move saw asset freezes and travel bans imposed on 29 officials, including Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who the EU says is “responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran” due to police actions during the protests. The EU also targeted Iranian state television broadcaster Press TV, saying it was “responsible for producing and broadcasting the forced confessions of detainees” taken into custody. Separately, Britain said Iranian Communications Minister Issa Zarepour and some Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials would face similar restrictions in the U.K.

