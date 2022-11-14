Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Two attorneys have been appointed to represent the man accused of killing two teenage girls in northern Indiana. Online court records updated Monday show Bradley Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney for Richard Matthew Allen, and Andrew Baldwin of Franklin will be co-counsel. Allen requested a public defender in a letter to Carroll Circuit Court last week, saying both he and his wife can no longer work. The 50-year-old Delphi man is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017. Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.