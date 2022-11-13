Holocaust memorial: Kristallnacht photos were already seen

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial has acknowledged that a series of photos from Nazi Germany’s 1938 pogroms against Jews have been seen and published before, revising a claim it made when releasing the photos last week. The photos were recently donated by a former U.S. serviceman’s family to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. They show rare close-up images of Nazi officials carrying out looting and destruction of Jewish property in Nuremberg and a nearby town. But they have been previously seen, on Twitter, in a research publication, and a recent PBS documentary. On Sunday, Yad Vashem clarified its error in reply to a query from the AP.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.