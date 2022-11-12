North Macedonia to pardon violators of pandemic measures

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia is planning to pardon more than 1,200 people who face prison sentences because they have failed to pay fines imposed for violating restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s ustice minister said the criminal court in the capital of Skopje has proposed the amnesty, noting that there’s not enough room in jails for those people. North Macedonia’s Parliament will vote on an amnesty bill that will apply to individuals, but not corporations. Courts in North Macedonia had imposed fines of up to 2,000 euros ($2,072) to more than 6,00 people for violating pandemic restrictions.

