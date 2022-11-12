Mexico ups target for cutting emissions, boosting renewables

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Mexico announced Saturday that it will raise it target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the rollout of renewable energy, though it remains a regional laggard on climate action. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would aim to reduce emissions by 35% compared to doing nothing by 2030. That’s up from an unconditional pledge of 22% cuts it had made two years ago. Ebrard announced the new target alongside U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Egypt. Unlike many national climate targets, Mexico’s does not define cuts in relation to a specific baseline year but compared to what’s project under a “business as usual” scenario.

